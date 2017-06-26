1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

As we reflect on a momentous 2017, here is our pick of the five stories that filled us with Kiwi pride

Team New Zealand reclaims the America's Cup

They always believed, New Zealand eventually believed.

Under Peter Burling's astute leadership, the once floundering Team New Zealand once again came out on top against old foe Oracle and its cocksure leader Jimmy Spithill.

Even a dramatic capsize couldn't take the wind out of their sails as they left Bermuda as champions.

It was the campaign that saw the country fall in love with the Auld Mug once again.

The Black Ferns win World Cup

After missing the knockout stages in 2014, the Black Ferns reasserted their authority on the world stage with a dominant tournament in Ireland.

Led by the irrepressible Portia Woodman out wide, and inspirational captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili in the front row, NZ swept all aside on their way to a fifth world title.

They then capped off that achievement by being named World Rugby's team of the year.

Auckland student's stunning poem slamming Maori stereotypes

Quietly spoken Auckland teen Jai Selkirk becomes a different person on stage.

Taking on Maori stereotypes, Jai's performance at the Word: The Front Line Poetry Slam has been viewed well over a million times, but the final word is best left to the Dilworth student.

"All Maori are uneducated thieves living on the benefit using WINZ to pay the bills forgetting who the loser really is – not true," Jai said.

"This brown skin means theft – not true; These hands means fight – not true; This culture means domestic violence – not true; I am a different shade of brown."

Maori performers steal the show at Adele concert

For a week in March, you couldn't leave the house or turn on social media without being flooded with news about Adele's smash-hit Auckland gigs.

The ultra-personable Brit provided plenty of highlights, but for many, it was her incorporation of Maori culture that stole the show.

Taika Waititi dominates Hollywood with epic Thor: Ragnarok

We knew director Taika Waititi had the goods, but now the rest of the movie-going world knows it as well.

Waititi's touch saw the latest installment of the Marvel series dominate the silver screen, and bring in tens of millions of dollars at the box office.