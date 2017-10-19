1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Sport, politics, news - there have been some dramatic moments in 2017. Here are our picks for the top five moments.

Winston Peters makes his decision

Following September's election, Winston Peters took what seemed like an age to chose who NZ First would support into government.

Then, well into the 6pm news, word emerged Mr Peters had made his decision.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Pilot dies fighting Port Hills fires

The country watched on in horror as Christchurch's Port Hills burnt, out of control, for days.

Sadly, pilot Steve Askin, a former SAS solider, died after his helicopter crashed near the Sugar Loaf communications tower as he was dropping water on the flames.

Team New Zealand capsizes on Bermuda's Great Sound

Team NZ capsize during their fourth America's Cup semi-finals race against Land Rover BAR on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Source: Photosport

For a moment, it appeared Team New Zealand's hopes and dreams had come to an end as their mighty catamaran pitch-poled into the water during race four of their challenger semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing.

Thankfully, they managed to repair the damage as they went on to reclaim the Auld Mug.

Paddles, the first cat of New Zealand, dies

The sad news that the cat belonging to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford was hit by a car was genuinely shocking, and made international headlines.

Paddles, a rescue cat, had gained plenty of attention during the election campaign, getting its own Twitter account, and interrupting Ms Ardern's first phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Edgecumbe floods

Previously known for the faultline, the Bay of Plenty town now has a second sad footnote, the flooding that devastated it in the wake of Cyclone Debbie in April.