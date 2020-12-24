TODAY |

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett forecasts sun and shower for Christmas Day

Source:  1 NEWS

People celebrating Christmas in the South Island may need an indoor backup plan, with the weather forecast to be cool and wet.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ weatherman gives the latest on the weather for the holidays. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, those in the North Island can expect warm, fine weather.

The South Island will have a fine start to their morning, with showers building over the West Coast, 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said.

But, by noon and into the evening, converging winds will see showers blanket most of the South Island with rain.

There might even be thunder, Corbett added.

Any showers across the North Island will clear by tomorrow, with temperatures tomorrow expected to exceed 20°C. The Hawke’s Bay and the Bay of Plenty will be the warm spots tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dan Corbett gives a rundown of what to expect over the festive holidays this week. Source: 1 NEWS

As for the South Island, especially in the east, an extra Christmas jumper may be on the cards. Southland will be experiencing the coolest temperatures tomorrow at 15°C.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos in final weeks of presidency
2
Ultra-cold freezers for 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Auckland
3
1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett forecasts sun and shower for Christmas Day
4
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release cute family image for 2020 Christmas card
5
NZ's most profitable speed camera racked up more than $1 million since 2018
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ's most profitable speed camera racked up more than $1 million since 2018

Slip shuts State Highway 6 between Westport, Greymouth

More powers sought to manage freedom camping in NZ, including national campervan database

Fireworks to be banned in Mackenzie Basin from Christmas Eve to end of summer