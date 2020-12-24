1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett forecasts sun and shower for Christmas Day

People celebrating Christmas in the South Island may need an indoor backup plan, with the weather forecast to be cool and wet.

Meanwhile, those in the North Island can expect warm, fine weather.

The South Island will have a fine start to their morning, with showers building over the West Coast, 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said.

But, by noon and into the evening, converging winds will see showers blanket most of the South Island with rain.

There might even be thunder, Corbett added.

Any showers across the North Island will clear by tomorrow, with temperatures tomorrow expected to exceed 20°C. The Hawke’s Bay and the Bay of Plenty will be the warm spots tomorrow.

