1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett forecasts a ‘mixed bag’ for New Year's Eve

Everyone in the North Island should experience a mostly fine end to 2020, but those in the South Island may need a rain coat in some parts tomorrow.

That's the forecast given by 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett for those with "big plans for New Year's Eve" tomorrow.

Corbett said it will be a "mixed bag" across the country but warned those in Southland and Otago they could see some patchy rain or showers throughout the evening along with cool temperatures between 10 and 18 degrees.

The wet weather comes from a "wiggly-old system sliding in" on the South Island's west coast, but Corbett added it shouldn't affect those on the east coast such as Kiwis celebrating in Christchurch.

In the north, showers off the west coast near Auckland should hold off from raining on anyone's parade while the east coast and Wellington should enjoy a fine evening.