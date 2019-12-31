1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett delivers his forecast for those celebrating New Year's Eve outside

TODAY |

Good news for those heading out and about to celebrate the end of 2019 and start of 2020 - the forecast is good.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said on the whole it would be a mild night, with a bit of cloud and a strengthening breeze in the far south.

"Everywhere else, you've got a good looking midnight, very pleasant indeed for your outdoor plans."

Corbett said most places in the North Island would be sitting between 13 and 18 degrees at midnight, and low-to-middle teens further south.

The first day of 2020 would be fairly settled, although there could be rain in Fiordland, Dunedin, Invercargill and Dunedin.

