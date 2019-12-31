1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett delivers his forecast for those celebrating New Year's Eve outside

Good news for those heading out and about to celebrate the end of 2019 and start of 2020 - the forecast is good.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said on the whole it would be a mild night, with a bit of cloud and a strengthening breeze in the far south.

"Everywhere else, you've got a good looking midnight, very pleasant indeed for your outdoor plans."

Corbett said most places in the North Island would be sitting between 13 and 18 degrees at midnight, and low-to-middle teens further south.

Read more How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Auckland