1 NEWS' Katie Bradford talks US politics and how it affects NZ with State Representative Republicans

Bradford tackled immigration and trade with Bob McDermott and Gene Ward.
First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Name of PM Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's newborn baby announced

Eliza McCartney of New Zealand during the Women's pole vault qualifying heat on day 1 of the IAAF Athletics World Championships in London, England. 4 August 2017. Copyright photo: Alisha Lovrich / www.photosport.nz

Eliza McCartney breaks her own national record

Anthem singer at the Denver Test completely butchers New Zealand anthem.

'One of the worst renditions of the anthem I've ever heard' - Denver Test singer heavily criticised for NZ anthem

Police car

Ute doing donuts on Auckland beach before crash that hospitalised seven people

'I won't forget the look on Jacinda's face when she finally held the baby' - Clarke Gayford and PM reflect on holding baby Neve for first time

The PM was lost for words for a brief moment today when asked what it was like holding her daughter after giving birth.


First pictures of New Zealand's First Baby - Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford introduced their daughter to the world this morning.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

'It means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki' - Jacinda Ardern explains the reason for name of new baby

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.

Powerful Mate Ma'a Tonga outclass gutsy Toa Samoa in huge Pacific Test clash in Sydney

Mate Ma'a Tonga defeated Toa Samoa 38-22 Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney tonight.

A major insurer has set a deadline of next week for homeowners to take court action.

Time nearly up for thousands of quake-affected Canterbury home owners who want to take legal action

A deadline of 30th June 2018 has been set by IAG for its claimants to file any court action.


 
