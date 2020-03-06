1 NEWS' Inside Parliament: Preparing for coronavirus and graphic anti-abortion protest hits Parliament

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, we take a look at how coronavirus, once again, dominated the political week.
One MP went on the radio to encourage panic buying, which was against pretty much all advice to the contrary.
Abortion law reform passed its second reading amid graphic protests outside Parliament, prompting 1 NEWS' political editor Jessica Mutch McKay to say "I get the tactic that they're trying to use, but I think it's pretty confronting".
And finally, we look at how National MP Hamish Walker was the source of the knock-knock joke of the week.