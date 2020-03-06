TODAY |

1 NEWS' Inside Parliament: Preparing for coronavirus and graphic anti-abortion protest hits Parliament

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, we take a look at how coronavirus, once again, dominated the political week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coronavirus dominated the political week, with one MP going on the radio to encourage panic buying, despite pretty much all advice to the contrary. Source: 1 NEWS

One MP went on the radio to encourage panic buying, which was against pretty much all advice to the contrary.

Abortion law reform passed its second reading amid graphic protests outside Parliament, prompting 1 NEWS' political editor Jessica Mutch McKay to say "I get the tactic that they're trying to use, but I think it's pretty confronting".

Read more
Abortion law reform set for second reading tonight, as protestors descend on Parliament

And finally, we look at how National MP Hamish Walker was the source of the knock-knock joke of the week.

New Zealand
Politics
Inside Parliament
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week
2
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee
3
'The tears are falling' - Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons dies
4
Epilepsy NZ calls for sixth death to be included in Pharmac brand-switch inquiry
5
Italian mountain bikers in NZ feeling 'discriminated' against as coronavirus protocol will see them miss Rotorua event
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Ministry of Health provides update as New Zealand coronavirus infections hits four
00:16

Police name inmate killed in alleged attack at Auckland prison, launch murder inquiry

John Tamihere to run for Māori Party in Tāmaki Makaurau

Three charged over dairy burglary in Darfield after police find lolly load at crash scene