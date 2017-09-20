1 NEWS Debate: 'That is not a modern health system' - Jacinda lambasts Bill over long surgery waiting lists

Bill English and Jacinda Ardern have clashed over the solution to long surgery waiting lists with the National leader saying the problems are not exclusively about a lack of funding.

"I don't accept that everything that doesn't work in a health system is about a lack of money. The health funding has gone up from $12 billion to almost $17 billion over the last seven or eight years," Mr English said.

Read more: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Jacinda Arden challenged Mr English on whether National had funded health to accommodate for population growth and inflation. Ms Ardern said the answer is no.

"It's not been the amount that you think has been ideal," Mr English said, but insisted National had taken account of those factors.

"We, like you, will be spending more and more on health."

But, Ms Ardern said 58,000 people were turned away from specialists last year in New Zealand adding: "that is not a modern health system".