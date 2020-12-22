1 NEWS' Dan Corbett delivers his Christmas Day forecast

People travelling on Christmas Eve could be subjected to some wet and windy conditions, with those in the south most likely to see a rainy Christmas this year.

A rainy trough will hit the country from the southwest early tomorrow morning, bringing significant rain to the West Coast, Fiordland and Tasman areas.

The rain, accompanied in some areas by strong wind, will move up the country throughout the day and continue into Christmas Eve, meaning travellers on the roads will need to keep a close eye on conditions.

By Christmas Day, the bulk of the rain will be gone in the North Island, but the South Island is likely to see rain during the day, especially in the afternoon and evening.

It won't be the warmest of Christmas Days, with highs in the low-20s in Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty, and temperatures in the teens for much of the rest of the country.

Some parts of the South Island could also see a fairly cold Christmas, with temperatures of 9C in Queenstown and even down to 5C at Mount Cook.

There's even a small chance of some snow accumulating at high altitudes from Boxing Day onwards - but only a few centimetres on the mountains.

The humidity on Christmas Eve will likely to be carried away from the country by Christmas Day.