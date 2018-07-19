 

1 NEWS crew finds knife possibly used in robbery outside Hamilton dairy

A 1 NEWS crew turned into detectives this afternoon when they stumbled upon a knife possibly used in the robbery of a Hamilton dairy.

An eagle eyed cameraman spotted the knife in grass outside Peachgrove Road Foodmarket.
1 NEWS reporter Yvonne Tahana was in Hamilton covering the story of the knifepoint robbery of Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night, when cameraman Nick Dooner spotted a pink handled knife in the grass near the dairy.

The knife was surrounded by gold coins, adding another link to the robbery in which cash and cigarettes were taken.

Police are forensically testing the knife to see if it is linked to the incident. 

The husband and wife owners of the dairy say they're considering returning to China after being robbed twice this year.

Bin Liao was robbed at knifepoint at his Peachgrove Road Foodmarket last night.
Police say they were called to Peachgrove Road Foodmarket on the corner of Peachgrove Road and James Street, around 7:30pm last night.

Goods from the store could be seen spilled on the floor, with the cash drawer upside down.
Police have confirmed three people entered the store armed with knives then fled in a vehicle with items, including cigarettes.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the scene after a fog cannon security system was set off during the robbery.

Video taken by 1 NEWS shows a thick blanket of fog in the store, products spilled on the floor and the cash register upside down.

Bin Liao wasn't injured in the incident but is fearful of more robberies in the future.

