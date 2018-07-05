 

1 NEWS Community: Would you ditch your car to share an electric one with others?

Millie McCaughan 

1 NEWS NOW Producer

An electric car sharing company is setting its sights on Auckland, having successfully launched in Christchurch earlier this year with the help of a council-run scheme.

Yoogo Share launched in Christchurch as part of the scheme, which saw 12 businesses ditch 115 combustion cars.
In February, Yoogo Share launched the Southern Hemisphere's largest car sharing service in Christchurch.

The Christchurch City Council-led initiative saw 12 key businesses with 3000 drivers ditch 115 cars from their fleets.

"We've put in 100 pure electric vehicles (EVs) and 100 chargers in eight different locations around the city," Yoogo Share general manager Kirsten Corson told 1 NEWS.

"It's an easy way for businesses to improve their carbon footprint."

Along with businesses, Yoogo Share is encouraging Cantabrians to ditch their combustion vehicles to share electric cars with others.

Private users can sign up to Yoogo Share online and book an EV, rates are based on the minute, hour or day, whatever works out to be cheapest.

They can then pick up a car at one of the hubs, and when finished simply drop it back to the hub and plug it in to charge.

Map of Yoogo Share's electric vehicle hubs in Christchurch.

Map of Yoogo Share's electric vehicle hubs in Christchurch.

"We've even had private users register from the States, that when they're coming down to New Zealand and flying into Christchurch they pick up our cars and use them," said Ms Corson.

Others users signed up just to see what it is like to drive and EV.

"They'll say, look we just want to book it for 15 minutes because we've never driven an electric vehicle before."

But Ms Corson understands it might take private users some time before masses of people decide to replace their car with the sharing model.

"Intrinsically Kiwis have a psyche to own, I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car."

The "early adopters" who have taken on the car sharing trend have amazed the company, says Ms Corson.

"Some of those have been parents with children, where they no longer have a car in the family, so they’ll be booking a car on Saturday morning to take their child to sport."

The company is hoping other councils will adopt the strategy, and have already begun talks with some.

Auckland is likely the next city Yoogo Share will launch in, but it's "a bit of a secret at the moment".

Ms Corson did tell 1 NEWS, "We're working on it, with some hubs in the CBD and also out in the airport, so Auckland and then in time we'd like to be in Wellington and also the regions."

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

Controversial speaker Lauren Southern 'going to insult all of us' says NZ Islamic community leader

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Doctor says trapped Thai boys may not be well enough for escape yet

Two of the boys and the coach are suffering with exhaustion from malnutrition.

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.


'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.