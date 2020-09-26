1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Support for cannabis legalisation dropping, End of Life Choice remains steady

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll shows support for cannabis legalisation is dropping.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those polled were asked, 'Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?', the question that will be asked as a referendum at the election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Only 35% said they supported the bill, a drop from 40% at June's poll, 39% in February's poll and 43% in November, 2019's poll.

The amount of people who did not support the bill has risen to 53% - up from 49% in June and 51% in February.

Eleven per cent either did not know or refused to answer.

The groups of people who were more likely than average to support the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill were Green and Labour Party supporters, people aged 18-29 and Māori.

Those who were more likely not to support the bill were people aged 50 and over and National Party supporters.

The poll also asked the other referendum question, 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?'

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sixty four per cent of people did support it, 25% did not and 11% either did not know or refused to answer.

ACT supporters, men aged 35-54, people with an annual household income of more than $150,000 and New Zealand Europeans were more likely than average to support the act coming into force.

Those more likely to be against were Pacific Peoples, people with an annual household income of less than $30,000 and people aged 70 and over.

*Percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding.