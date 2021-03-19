1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll reveals Kiwis' attitude towards Covid-19 vaccine

TODAY |

Most New Zealanders are happy to have a Covid-19 vaccine according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

The numbers have been steadily growing since last year as we gear up for mass vaccinations in July.

We asked, “how likely are you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?”

- 52 per cent of people say they would definitely take the vaccine - up from 45 per cent in December.

- 24 per cent say they would probably take it, down from our last poll.

- 10 per cent say they would probably not get it, down three.

- 6 per cent say they would definitely not get it, also down three.

The rest don't know.

In the poll we also asked about National's idea of a purpose-built quarantine facility by the airport, like they've done in Australia.

1 NEWS asked, "rather than put people into hotels, do you think New Zealand needs to build a purpose-built facility for managed isolation and quarantine?”

- 48 per cent say no they don't think it's a good idea.

- 45 per cent say yes, they support it.

The rest don't know.

This week Director-General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield reassured Kiwis there will be enough workers to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to all New Zealanders – with a possibility that the vaccination rate could hit 50,000 jabs a day.

