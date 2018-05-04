1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Only a third of Kiwis support Government's plan to increase fuel tax around the country

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll has found that only a third of people support the Government's plan to increase the fuel tax around the country.

The Government wants to boost the fuel tax over the next three years with it set to be phased in from September, and increasing prices by three to four cents a year.

Source: 1 NEWS

The poll found that 58 per cent of people don't like it, 36 per cent of people support the idea, and six per cent don't have an opinion either way.

Despite the public response Transport Minister Phil Twyford says people don't like gridlock either and something has to be done.

"No one wants to pay more tax, but no one wants to spend hours sitting in gridlock," Mr Twyford said.

This tax is separate from the regional fuel tax for Auckland motorists, who will be hit in the pocket twice.

Another question asked in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll was how well do people think the Government has handled the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak?

In this poll 14 per cent of respondents thought they had done a good job, while 42 per cent said they have done an OK job and 24 per cent think they have done a bad job.