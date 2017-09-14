 

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour keeps four point lead, could govern with Greens

Labour has maintained its four point lead over National in a new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll out tonight, the same margin as a similar poll taken last week.

Both have made small gains in this week's poll, with Labour's lead over National remaining at four points.
It's a good result for Labour, after backtracking on their tax policy earlier today, following a week-long hammering from National.

Jacinda Ardern's fear that the party was hemorrhaging votes from National's attack appears unfounded, with Labour actually jumping one point higher to 44 per cent.

National also climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent. 

Alongside Labour, the big winner from this poll is the Greens, up two points to seven per cent. On tonight's numbers, Labour and the Greens could govern alone.

Would-be king or queen maker Winston Peters (New Zealand First) is down three points in tonight's poll to six per cent, while TOP is steady at two per cent and the Maori Party is down one point to one percent.

Tonight's poll doesn't take into account any voter preferences as a result of Labour's tax change today.

The poll was conducted from Saturday September 9 (last Saturday) to Wednesday September 13 (yesterday).

Jacinda Ardern, on 34 per cent, still leads in the preferred prime minister stakes by two points from Bill English, with both major party leaders up one point on last week.

Winston Peters was steady on five per cent.

1 NEWS / Colmar Brunton Poll results for tonight, Thursday September 14

Labour Party      44% (last week - 43%)

National Party    40% (last week - 39%)

Green Party        7% (last week - 5%)

NZ First             6% (last week - 9%)

TOP                  2% Steady

Maori Party        1% (last week - 2%)

ACT Party          0.6% 

