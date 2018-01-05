1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

TVNZ's Auckland bureau was tonight completely evacuated due to a small fire that released toxic gas, delaying the broadcast of the 1 NEWS 6pm bulletin.

Source: 1 NEWS

There were 10 fire trucks which attended the emergency at 5.15pm this afternoon, and police closed off Victoria St West in the Auckland CBD.

Staff were all left standing on Victoria St West for around an hour but are now back in the building.

Senior Stations officer Garry Lane told 1 NEWS the fire was located in the server room where the computer power system is located.

Mr Lane said a smallish component within a large computer system burnt itself out emitting lots of black smoke and toxic gas.

"Fire and emergency NZ used multiple carbon dioxide extinguishers to extinguish the fire," Mr Lane said.

"Because of the size of the building we need to ventilate toxic smoke as quickly as possible for staff."

Fire units from as far as Avondale in the west of Auckland attended the emergency, with 10 trucks in total arriving at the scene and about 40 fire fighters.

The 6pm bulletin is back on air.

