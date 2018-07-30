‘You've got to laugh when you're a parent’ - mummy blogger talks the joy and heartbreak of parenting

Breakfast
Winston Peters' six week spell as Acting PM combined two of his favourite things, says 1 NEWS' Corin Dann: Conflict and "being the centre of attention".
The host of TVNZ's Q+A program offered a recap of his interview with the NZ First leader last night, and was complimentary in his assessment of the stand-in job he did leading the country.
"I think he had the time of his life. There’s no question this is a guy who his entire life has coveted being Prime Minister. He loves being the centre of attention," Dann said.
"To be fair, he did a pretty reasonable job while Jacinda Ardern has been away.
"I think the critical thing to remember is, it does seem as though Jacinda Ardern and Winston Peters have a good relationship and they get on well, and while that continues this Government will be in much better shape."
Ms Ardern is expected to return to work this week, following the birth of Neve.
The prominence of Mr Peters' name during the National Party conference over the weekend, being described by president Peter Goodfellow as an "irrational bullet" National dodged, would have also fueled the political veteran’s fire, Dann said.
"It's just his style. I mean Winston would have been thrilled that he managed to force his way in National’s conference," Dann said.
"Like this is gold for him, this is how he operates. He operates on the sniping and stuff, that's where he gets his oxygen."
National Party President Peter Goodfellow had said his party "dodged a whiskey-swilling, cigarette-smoking, double-breasted and irrational bullet" in Winston Peters’ decision to form a coalition Government with Labour last October.
Corin Dann said Mr Peters was actually "pretty angry" with the comments.
"He was sort of hinting, threatening, sort of saying 'don't say that again' sort of stuff, which is typical Winston but nonetheless it suggests the bad blood," Dann said.
"The point I'd make though is, you're going to see this sort of stuff, they’re going to be firing at each other, 'I hate you, we hate you, rah rah rah'.
"Come six months out form the election, forget about it, they’ll still be potentially able to work together.
"We could still be in a situation in 2020 where Winston could still go with National, he can’t rule it out, and they can’t rule it out either.
"Although I think it's still more likely that if this Government is travelling reasonably well that he would go with them."
We aren't eating enough fruit and vegetables, and half of adult Kiwis aren’t exercising for the recommended two-and-a-half hours every week, a study by the Ministry of Health has revealed.
Exercise New Zealand chief executive Richard Beddie joined Breakfast this morning to talk about the "slightly generous" self-reported figures.
"We generally find if anything, self-reported people give themselves a bit more credit than they probably deserve," Mr Beddie said.
He says the reason behind the alarming figures is due to "a failure on a whole bunch of different levels".
"A lot of the messages have been about what we ought to do, and that includes physical activity and, in fact, eating fruit and vegetables is just, 'Please do this'. If the message was that simple, then no one would smoke, no one would drink too much, we'd all exercise and we'd all eat fruit and veges.
"Quite simply, we're talking about something that's quite difficult because it's a behaviour change. Anyone that's ever tried to get a four-year-old to brush their teeth knows that behaviour change in human beings is difficult and we need to treat it as such."
Mr Bleddie says the way forward is for the government to "work with industry and industry to work with employers".
"Employers are part of the solution here in terms of working with 'what are the solutions that can make more people active?' It includes going to the gym, but it's not just going to the gym."
He says one of the solutions being discussed is tax, including implementing a sugar tax or taking GST off fruit and vegetables.
"At the moment, there's a really big disincentive for anyone to invest in exercise, particularly if you're an employer, because actually, fringe benefit tax applies, so a lot of the solutions we have for government is 'please get out of our way' so actually make it easy to invest in their exercise, whether that be through their employer, or a group of people wanting to do it."
Mr Bleddie's number one piece of advice: "For anyone out there who is not currently active is find the thing you like the most, and if you don't like any activity, then be honest with yourself and find something you hate the least and do that".