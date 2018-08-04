‘You made her sleep, so thank you’ – PM Jacinda Ardern thanks school choir performing at Wellington Airport

Two cases of indecent assault happened in the staff carpark of Waikato Hospital in Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

The first incident happened about 4pm and the second not long after.

The offender was a Caucasian about 16 years old, and he was about 183cm (6 foot) tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured long sleeve t-shirt, green pants and black gumboots.

Police are investigating the two incidents and are actively looking for the offender.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Waikato Hospital yesterday between 4:00pm to 6:30pm.