‘You forever have a place here,’ Jacinda Ardern tells Whakaari victims from overseas

“You forever have a place here. Whether or not you lost a loved one or whether you are a victim who is still grappling with the aftermath of your injuries, you forever have a place here.”

That was the message today from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption who came to visit the volcano from overseas, one year on from the tragic natural disaster.

She also acknowledged local iwi Ngāti Awa’s hospitality for hosting official commemorations of the event. The iwi owns White Island Tours, the operator which ferried people to the volcano on the day of the eruption and lost two of its guides in the tragedy.

“All the way through this tragedy, from day one, Ngāti Awa have been utterly focused on supporting those affected and looking after the entire community," she said.

“They have opened their doors. They have provided love and support.

“And regardless of what they have faced, that has continued.”

Ardern said she couldn’t say at this point whether there would be an official apology to those affected, or if there would be a Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“I think we do need to make sure we let those questions be answered properly first,” she said of the events leading up to the incident and the charges filed by WorkSafe.

She said the court process and the Coroner’s findings needed to be completed first.

Of the 47 who were on the island, 22 died, 22 were seriously injured, and three, who had dived into the water, escaped without serious injury on December 9, 2019.