 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


‘You don’t have to be super brainy’ – engineer says Kiwi kids can work in the space industry

share

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Reporter

Sian Cleaver was spreading the word at the New Zealand Science Festival in Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

John McKenzie

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


2
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

3
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo made available by Kensington Palace, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photo with Prince Louis in the garden of Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)

Royal family release delightful new christening photo of Kate cradling smiling Prince Louis

01:37
4
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


5

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

McLaren Falls homicide: Police seeking vehicle sightings near where man found dead in water near Tauranga

The body of Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water near Tauranga on Friday.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.