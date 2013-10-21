 

Winds approaching gale-force strength could hit Auckland, Coromandel this afternoon

1 NEWS
Stormy weather is expected today across the upper North Island, with MetService warning that winds in Auckland could gust up to 100km/h.

A front will most eastwards across the island today, bringing bouts of rain and winds approaching gale-force to many areas.

The strongest wind gusts are expected in Auckland and Coromandel in the afternoon, and MetService has also said there is a slight risk of small, localised tornadoes along the northeastern coastline.

The strong winds are also expected to extend as far south as Taumarunui and Taupo.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather section here.

Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha contacted witness of alleged bullying after learning the media was reporting on him

It has been revealed that Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha contacted a witness to an alleged bullying incident after it became apparent the incident was being investigated by the media.

Mr Haumaha's appointment will be the subject of a six-week Internal Affairs inquiry after comments he made defending police officers accused of rape in 2004 came to light.

There have also been accusations of bullying behaviour on a project Mr Haumaha was working on involving two women from the Justice Ministry and one from Corrections.

The incident reportedly led to the policy analysts walking out of Police National Headquarters and completing the project from their own respective offices.

The NZ Herald reports that Police Commissioner Mike Bush became aware of the contact between Mr Haumaha and the unidentified witness on Friday, and said police will investigate the nature of the contact.

"This will be investigated and we are currently seeking further information about what has occurred to determine what steps are required," Mr Bush told the Herald.

"The Police Executive, including Deputy Commissioner Haumaha, recognise the need to ensure that there is an appropriate level of independence to any investigation of all the matters raised in the media recently, including this most recent allegation."

No official complaint has been received regarding the alleged bullying.

"We will be reaching out to the agencies concerned and, where known, the people concerned to give them the opportunity to talk to us," Mr Bush said.

Mr Haumaha has told the NZ Herald in a statement that he looks forward to the inquiry into his appointment.

"I look forward to all of the matters which have been raised over the past few weeks being addressed and examined either by the independent inquiry or through any other appropriate processes," he wrote.

"These are the appropriate venues for my responses to the matters and allegations raised and not through media comment."

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne are slumping, and some economists have said the same could happen in New Zealand. But Jacinda Ardern says she's confident we aren't on the same path as Australia.

"That’s certainly not what it looks like we’re experiencing now here in New Zealand," the Prime Minister told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

"If you look to Auckland, there is a cooling there (but) that doesn’t mean that properties are losing their value. It just means that essentially they’re not escalating at the rate we’ve seen in the past."

House prices across Australia have dropped for the first time in six years, dragged down, economists there say, by big drops in the nation's two biggest cities. Sydney housing prices have plummeted by about 5 per cent.

But KiwiBuild could make the difference for New Zealand, Ms Ardern suggested.

"First homebuyers are looking for a particular kind of house…but those affordable homes aren’t being built," she said. 'They make a very small percentage of our new builds, which is why we’ve developed KiwiBuild.

"It’s about bringing in supply to the end of the market where we just don’t have it. That allows us to retain the value of our existing homes, whilst we also stop seeing that massive escalation on price."

But the plan isn’t fool proof, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has suggested. Like Sydney and Melbourne, Auckland home prices have benefited from global investment trends in recent years, he told Q+A on Sunday.

"You could see a similar fall – that's not in our projections, but it's in the realm of possibility," he said. "Likewise, you could see a rise."

In a forecast last week, the Reserve Bank predicted house prices across the country to stay positive at around two to three per cent per year for the next few years. But even if that prediction doesn’t materialise, it’s a far cry from a "housing market crisis", Mr Orr said.

Ms Ardern declined to say today whether the Government would consider easing the loan-to-value ratio if growth in housing did go into the negative territory, deferring the decision to the Reserve Bank. But she did point to KiwiBuild’s recent announcement that it would accept 10 per cent deposits.

"And that’s of course because these are new builds – adding to supply rather than putting pressure on the housing market, which is what the Reserve Bank was trying to address," she said.

While business confidence is currently low, Ardern said she remains upbeat that our nation’s surplus, the low unemployment rate and Government keeping the debt down will eventually sway the sector.

And the Government also is formulating plans to respond to specific business challenges like the skills gap and productivity, she said, adding that we can’t stay with the status quo.

"I don’t think New Zealand wants an economy that’s built solely on housing speculation and migration," she said. "Those are not good, solid foundations.

"Our future lies in being innovated, being more productive, making sure we add value to our exports and have export-led growth. That’s a solid, resilient economy, and that’s what we as a government are working towards."

