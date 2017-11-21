 

‘I wholeheartedly believed it would never get better’ - young Kiwi opens up about cyberbullying

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.
01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

5
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

Police car generic.

Member of the public finds woman stabbed at Napier property

She has been transported to hospital and has undergone surgery for her serious injuries.

01:54
Labour’s Iain Lees-Galloway insists the government’s impending employment law changes won’t hamper strong Kiwi businesses.

Workplace Relations Minister accepts some Kiwi businesses will not survive employment law changes

"If a small change to the minimum wage is going to be that detrimental to them then they don't sound resillant," Iain Lees-Galloway said.

00:12
Numerous people were injured in a two car crash at Edgewater Rd, Pakuranga.

Numerous injuries after east Auckland crash

Two cars collided in the suburb of Pakuranga shortly after 9am today.


Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooing break silence

The family of the seven were found dead with gunshot wounds on Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


 
