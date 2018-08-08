‘We've still got a way to go’ – MPs meet protestors demanding ban to ‘crazy’ conversion therapy

Simon Bridges was forced to withdraw and apologise after yelling "this isn't comedy hour" as Jacinda Ardern was speaking in Parliament's Question Time today.

The National Party leader wasn't impressed when the Prime Minister gave a long answer instead of the usually short and sharp response to the standard first question between the pair.

"Does she stand by all her governments policies and actions?" Mr Bridges asked.

Ms Ardern replied in the affirmative as is standard practice but then began speaking on the New Zealand economy, perhaps in an attempt to take the sting out of the follow up question.

"Yes, and I also stand by my statements that our agenda will grow the economy will make sure businesses are in a position to grow and prosper because I need that economic growth to be able to lift the well-being of all New Zealanders," Ms Ardern said.

During this answer Mr Bridges could be heard yelling "this isn't comedy hour" from the other side of the House.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters wasn't going to miss the opportunity to point out the interjection to Speaker Trevor Mallard, asking that the member apologise for the outburst.