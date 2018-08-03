‘We've reached a crisis point’ – teachers ready to stand up as strike nears

Transpower New Zealand say power has been restored to the National Grid, after an outage left around 12,000 Wellington Electricity customers, including Parliament, without power this afternoon.

The power company says it was caused by a fault with one of their substations in the suburb of Wilton.

Wellington City Council said in a tweet, "We understand there is a large power outage in North/West suburbs. We don't have any further info from Wellington Electricity at this stage but we encourage you to contact your Electricity Provider for more info. We'll keep you updated once we know more".

Transpower NZ expects power to be back on in all areas around 4.30pm.

Transpower NZ said on Twitter, "We have experienced a fault at our Wilton substation which has caused a loss of power in Wellington. We have crews on site currently working to restore power as quickly as they are safely able. We apologise for the inconvenience".

MP Nicola Willis tweeted, "Widespread power outage in Wellington at the moment. Traffic lights are out in the CBD, and the train ticket office closed".

The Ministry of Education was temporarily evacuated from their offices due to "environmental issues" but say power has now been restored.

MetLink Wellington have stated that power has now been restored to Wellington station and services are unaffected.