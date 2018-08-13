 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

‘We are sitting on a social crisis’ – Children’s Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects of ‘P babies’ revealed

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

TVNZ 1’s Sunday programme lifted the lid on the effects on children who are born to mothers with meth addictions. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

3

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
4

'Hopefully I didn’t offend anyone' - topless snap a bit of banter, says outgoing Steel star Wendy Frew
5

Teen and woman arrested after police use road spikes to end 25k chase near Palmerston North
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:40
Police are investigating, after Roland Jeffries was placed in a motel believed to be in the lower North Island.

Jacinda Ardern says Government department made a 'huge oversight' placing sex offender in same motel as at-risk children

Former TVNZ reporter Lisa Owen to replace John Campbell on RNZ's Checkpoint
00:30
A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female were arrested in Palmerston North, after a vehicle failed to stop in Sanson.

Teen and woman arrested after police use road spikes to end 25k chase near Palmerston North
Shane Jones.

Up to 60 million new trees to be planted after Government's $240m cash injection

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Hawke's Bay

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay

One person has died after a motorcycle crashed on State Highway 2 in Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to the crash about 2.30pm in Tutira.

Police say initial reports indicated that a ute was also involved in the crash, but that is not accurate - the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
Hawke's Bay
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:56
Up to 20 per cent of clients seeking work are of Asian heritage, and the number is growing.

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Auckland cop car appears to run red light, nearly crashes into oncoming vehicle

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Police are trying to identify an officer who was caught on dashcam apparently running a red light before nearly colliding with an oncoming car in South Auckland.

The dashcam vision has been posted on Facebook by the group 'Shocking Auckland Drivers', prompting police to investigate the incident.

It occurred on the afternoon of August 8 on the corner of Kerrs Road and Dalgety Drive, Wiri.

The footage shows the car with the dashcam travel through a green light as the police car emerges from a road on the left and makes a right hand turn across the path of the car with the right-of-way. The police car narrowly avoids crashing into the other car.

Inspector Adam Pyne of Counties Manukau Police has today told the NZ Herald police are making inquiries into the incident and to identify the officer driving the vehicle, after becoming aware of the matter from the video footage sent to them.

The police are not able to ascertain a registration number from the footage provided and are asking for anyone who has information, or saw the incident, to contact Manurewa Police on (09) 268 5800.

"Driving incidents such as this are not tolerated, no matter who is driving, and we will be treating this matter seriously," Mr Pyne said.

Counties Manukau Police say driving incidents such as this are not tolerated, no matter who is driving. Source: Shocking Auckland Drivers
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland