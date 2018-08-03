‘We’re out here for the benefit of our kids’ – teachers prepare to walk off job

Sir Peter Jackson's World War One exhibition will close in four months' time after Massey University and the government failed to reach an agreement on extending the lease on the popular attraction.
Discussions between the two sides have been going on for years, but one last push to break the deadlock did not succeed.
Massey University and the Ministry for Culture and Heritage could not come to an agreement over extending the lease, which finishes at the end of the year.
Massey's Vice Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas said while it's delighted to have hosted the exhibition over the last four years, it needed the space back.
"We need to have an iconic building that increases both our floor space and also our presence within the Wellington city.
"We need the public space, such as the Great Hall, and as we grow our Wellington campus we're seeing more and more demand from staff and students for contemporary learning and teaching and research spaces," she said.
Massey explored the option of selling the building to the Ministry, which fell through.
Professor Thomas said it also proposed extend the lease for at least ten years and lift the rent, to pay for another building and replace the lost space.
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage chief executive Paul James said it preferred a shorter lease, and Massey's proposal proved prohibitive.
"But it was really about using an income stream from that to enable that to unpick quite an extensive property redevelopment.
"The sums of money, as I said there was nothing concrete, put in front of us but our quick estimate was that it was tens and tens of millions of dollars," he said.
Nevertheless, Mr James said the exhibition had been a success, with 400,000 people passing through since it opened in April 2015.
He said preparations are now underway to dismantle it, and restoring the building to its original state - the so-called make good provisions.
Last year, RNZ revealed those costs had spiralled from $2.5 million to almost $9m.
Mr James said current forecasts put the cost at somewhere between $6.5m and $12.5m, for which the ministry has set aside $8.5m for the task.
For those wanting to visit the exhibition, they have until December before it closes.
Kahli Oliveira teaches Year 1 at Gladstone Primary School in Auckland. She has been teaching almost 20 years.
For her, being a teacher is more than just a job. It's her passion.
"I love coming to school every day," she told 1 NEWS. "It's not just about learning those key academic skills; it's a way bigger picture than that."
For her, teaching is about creating and inspiring the building blocks, "to read, to write and to learn how to solve problems and to be socially aware and competent and kind".
A day in the life of a teacher is not just a 9am to 3pm working day and 11 weeks of holidays. For those who think it is, Ms Oliveira welcomed them to spend a day in the classroom.
"I'm here at 7am, I leave at 6.30am to get here because I have to commute as I can't afford to live close to where I work.
"Most days I'm not home until maybe 5pm, which is a normal working day but during the day I don't stop.
"I'm on my feet the whole time, I'm moving, I'm reacting to my name probably 100 times a day, and I work hard."
Almost half of her holidays would be spent doing admin work for the classroom.
Primary teachers are now engaging with parents and the community as they prepare to walk off the job, in an attempt to make the education sector better for both themselves, and the children of New Zealand.
Ms Oliveira could never imagine giving up her dream job. But those who work in the field feel they need "time to develop our leaders, to develop our practice and to scaffold and to help young teachers become better teachers".
"I would hate to think if things didn't change, I would hate to think of me not teaching, but I could see that I would be burnt out."
The Ministry of Education said it was disappointed that planned strike action by primary school principals and teachers has been extended to a full day, said Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid.
"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us.
"We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process."