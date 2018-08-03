‘We love having animals around’ – pints for pooches fundraising effort hits NZ

"I'm not going to pretend that I have the same lot as every other woman."
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is acutely aware of the example she is setting for other parents returning to work, and is clear that she is not going to pretend she's superhuman.
"I'm privileged, I'm very very lucky," Ms Ardern told RNZ today.
"I have a partner who can be there alongside me, who's taking up a huge part of that joint responsibility because he's a parent too, he's not a babysitter.
"I also have the ability to have [Neve] with me [at work] so that means that I'm privileged and I'm lucky, a lot of women don't have that choice."
Ms Ardern has today taken up the reins of leadership again, six weeks after handing over the country to deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, as she took maternity leave.
"Certainly over the six-week period I stepped back, but I didn't relinquish that sense of responsibility.
"But at the same time I certainly did have a little bubble here for a time and I had every faith that the acting Prime Minister would do a brilliant job, and he has.
"But in the back of my mind, of course was my return and I was looking forward to being back, but I know that being back will be different."
"At a personal level it's just the day to day, I'm a mum that needs to meet all of the responsibilities that come with being a mum, making sure that Neve has the basics, that she's fed, that she's loved, that she sleeps as much as we're able to get her to sleep and we will do that together, that's a practical reality of my new role."
Ms Ardern said so far parenthood has been fantastic.
"All of the things that people said that I would experience - that idea that you suddenly have this new person in your life that you could love so much and that time will go incredibly quickly, but that the nights will seem incredibly long - all of that has been true, but it has been wonderful."
Ms Ardern will fly to Wellington on Saturday to set up in the Prime Minister's residence near the Beehive, with her partner, Clarke Gayford, and their daughter Neve.
"I'm keen to get down there and feel assured that we are going to make it work and to demonstrate to others that we are going to make it work.
"I might be at the odd press conference with a little bit of spill on me because I'm not going to hide the imperfections of parenting, I don't think anyone needs that."
Jacinda Ardern will move the public conversation a little further away from her new role as mother-PM next week, with the announcement of a raft of new policies, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch.
After returning to work yesterday following nearly six weeks of maternity leave for her newborn daughter Neve, Ardern will not be interested in exploiting public sympathy for the new maternal "juggling act" she finds herself in.
"My prediction is she's going to come out swinging this week with lots of announcements and that will open the doors for that [National Party criticism]," Mutch said.
"And I think it will be gloves off and go for it."
But despite this, Mutch's impression after interviewing her yesterday was that Ardern was aware of the compromises she will have to make for Neve.
"I feel like she's come to terms with the fact that she's going to have to balance both, and we saw that first hand yesterday," Mutch said.
"It was day one on the job, she was inviting media into her home and in-between interviews attending to Neve and doing bits and piece like that, so I think we saw, it's going to be a juggling act."
Fronting the media for one of the first times as a new mother, the Prime Minister was "at pains" to emphasise the unique nature of her job means she will have to get back into the flow of work quickly.
"She does have a very unusual job. But saying that she does have the ability to have a partner staying at home," Mutch said.
"Clarke will be travelling with her wherever she goes, they'll be base in Wellington first which means she'll be able to see Neve in between.
"She's still breast feeding, so where she goes Neve will have to go.
"The other thing on the agenda is next month she's off to New York and that's going to be a big thing too so they're going to pack up the family, head off to New Y9ork and you can imagine the attention they're going to get for that."
Mutch also revealed the Prime Minister had enjoyed the past six weeks away form the political fray.
"She said 'look this last six weeks has been a gift, I've appreciated it, but I have a unique job and i have to get back into it'," Mutch said.