‘What we can do is provide the evidence as we have it’ – Sir Peter Gluckman talks meth testing

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A’s Corin Dann about his damning report and his concerns with the previous government.
Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Man charged over body of teen girl found in barrel in Australia

The prime minister discussed the families package, which came into effect today.

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

Police car generic.

Small plane crash lands in South Auckland

Government release eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


The two champion Kiwi sailors returned to their roots with a race in the Netherlands.

Dirty tactics take over as Peter Burling and Blair Tuke face off in friendly optimist race


Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.

The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The airbags have the potential to deploy with explosive force, and have killed 23 people overseas.

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.


 
