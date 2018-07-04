Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

Winston Peters lightened the mood in Parliament today during a serious exchange with Simon Bridges over economic policy - with a reference to singer Ricky Martin.

During Question Time the National Party leader asked Mr Peters: "So in terms of the macro-economic prudential policy settings and structural change, what was he referring to?"

Acting Prime Minister Peters responded, "as Ricky Martin would say, macro, micro, inside, upside, the whole lot".

Laughter was heard in the debating chamber after Mr Peters line.

Singer Ricky Martin released Livin la Vida Loca in 1999, which has the chorus that begins with: "Upside inside out, she's livin' la vida loca."

Mr Bridges said policies by the Government created "uncertainty and cost and played a role in plummeting business confidence and in the declining GDP outlook", to which Mr Peters said workers' confidence was high and the stock market was in good shape.

Mr Bridges asked about what structural change to the economy does Mr Peters believes was required.