Wage subsidies like 'life support' to businesses struggling through pandemic – Business NZ

The head of BusinessNZ says the Government's third round of wage subsidies is generally appropriate in the circumstances - but says business leaders want to know more about political parties' tax policies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The third round of subsidies, announced yesterday, is expected to cover about 470,000 jobs and cost more than $500 million.

Kirk Hope, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, said the wage subsidies are like "life support" to some businesses, and that businesses in hospitality and retail are among those facing the most difficult conditions at Level 3 and 2.

Mr Hope said if the Level 3 restrictions for Auckland are extended on Wednesday next week, so too should be the wage subsidy.

He also said that some businesses were still unaware of the tax relief they could be available for, and urged businesses to investigate all forms of assistance.

New wage subsidy forecast to cover 470,000 jobs

The sick leave support measures introduced by the Government were welcome, Mr Hope said, as it would "remove barriers" for people who can't afford to take time off sick, or time off to get tested.

BusinessNZ had a summit planned for this week, which would have been today, but it had to be postponed due to Level 3 conditions in Auckland.

Mr Hope said the summits are a "really good opportunity for business leaders to get in front of politicians and hear some of the policies that we haven't heard about too much.

"A couple of the big areas where I think businesses are really looking for direction, both from the Government and the Opposition, is on tax policy, and of course how quickly they can get some of these big projects up and running," Mr Hope said.

"National said it would do some $31 billion worth of infrastructure, Labour and the current government have announced around about $20 billion worth of infrastructure projects - the key thing is - when are they going to happen?