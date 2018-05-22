 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Heavy police presence where pedestrian hit and killed by train in Upper Hutt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

03:47
2
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

00:21
4
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

5
People take pictures as lava enters the ocean, generating plumes of steam near Pahoa, Hawaii Sunday, May 20, 2018. Kilauea volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten more hazardous in recent days, with rivers of molten rock pouring into the ocean Sunday and flying lava causing the first major injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Kilauea volcano: Spectacular photos show frightening acid cloud over ocean amid lava flow

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

A broken leg and Australia's unfair treatment of NZ citizens has left family of six in Perth with only $100 to survive on.

00:21
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

Some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled after the incident around 9am in Heretaunga.

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

'Doing it once, and doing it right' - Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Most read: Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was big brother to three siblings, leaves 'huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

00:27
The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.

Watch: All Blacks' newbies Frizell, Tahuriorangi get stuck into first training session

The pair were called up for the All Blacks' squad to face France next month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 