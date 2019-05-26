‘Victim of Covid-19’s wrecking ball’ — Auckland's Pop-up Globe announces bankruptcy

Auckland's Pop-up Globe theatre has fallen victim to “Covid-19’s wrecking ball” and has entered liquidation.

Pop-up Globe production (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

The Pop-up Globe, which sat in Ellerslie, was a replica of the second Globe Theatre where playwright William Shakespeare hosted his productions. Over the past five years, the Pop-up Globe has held more than 1000 plays.

Founder Miles Gregory and chief executive Tobias Grant said they hoped they could weather the “Covid storm” to “come back stronger than ever”.

“But for us the timing couldn’t have been worse and sadly we haven’t been able to find a way through,” they said.

“Pop-up Globe has been a victim of Covid 19’s wrecking ball.”

Gregory said before Covid-19, the theatre’s future looked bright. It was on track to deliver international tours in 2020 and beyond, and was finishing its farewell season in Auckland.

He said it was also in “advanced stages” in getting funding for the next stage of its international growth.

He said the pandemic “immediately crushed” Pop-up Globe. It closed the company’s Auckland theatre, made international touring impossible, eliminated 100 per cent of its income indefinitely, and made it impossible to plan with certainty.

Shareholders and directors had tried to put the theatre into hibernation and negotiated with creditors.

“Unfortunately the creditor compromise proposal has been unsuccessful leaving the shareholders and directors no option but to appoint liquidators. They have put Pop-up Globe’s two trading companies into liquidation and are seeking professional advice on the two remaining Pop-up Globe companies,” Gregory said.

Gareth Hoole of Ecovis KGA has been appointed as liquidator.