‘Very lucky’ truck driver escapes with moderate injuries after crashing over Crown Range bank

A truck driver was “very, very lucky” to escape with moderate injuries after crashing off the road on the Crown Range and falling several metres down the bank.

Police were called about 10am to the scene of a crash on Crown Range Road, near Arrow Junction, where a truck rolled and went over the steel barrier.

“A 10 tonne truck, so a small truck, coming down the Crown Range Rd has lost control and failed to take a bend, it’s gone over the steel barrier and several metres down the bank,” Constable Phil Beckwith said.

The driver was taken to hospital by helicopter with a knock to the head and a sore shoulder, Beckwith said.

The road reopened shortly after midday following a period of two hours where it was closed at both ends while contractors removed the truck.

Meanwhile in Mt Maunganui, another truck driver also suffered minor injuries when their truck and trailer unit rolled near the intersection of Hewletts Road and Totara Street shortly before 11.30am.

Police said the process of moving the truck and trailer is expected to take some time and the road will be closed when this happens.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

