‘Upping’ penalties for synthetic cannabis dealers would have an effect, says Simon Bridges

The principal of the school attended by the 11-year-old girl killed in Saturday's bus crash near Ōhakune says her fellow pupils were shocked to hear of the death and are being offered support.
Aucklander Hannah Francis died after the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus she was on crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road.
Eighteen others were injured in the crash.
Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stavern said pupils at her school were told of the death "first thing" yesterday and are being offered support.
"We just really carefully outlined what had happened and of course the whole class was really shocked with what happened to Hannah," Ms Stavern said.
"This is the first time in my career - 35 years - that I've had a student die at the school that I've been working at - so it is really unusual and it's really difficult for students of this age to comprehend and understand the implications around it all.
"We're making sure that they know if they've got any questions or they want to talk at any time we're there, but above all of that we're keeping routines as much as usual so that they have some security ... that things will be OK.
"Hannah was an absolutely lovely girl, all her classmates speak really strongly of the fact that she was always nice, she had some really good friends, she was a really good student.
"We don't know about the funeral at this stage - what we certainly will do is if any students do want to do something special for Hannah we're going to let them lead that - they'll have ideas, they know her really well."
The precise cause and circumstances around the accident are being investigated.
Researchers are warning that unless the world lowers its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, New Zealand is on track to have a tropical climate.
The prediction comes off the back of a new study from scientists at Bristol University, who have been examining what the world's climate looked like 56 million years ago.
Back then, New Zealand was much more hot and humid, with high C02 levels.
In fact, the levels during that period are similar to those predicted for the end of this century, sparking a warning from experts.
Currently, it's estimated that the world produces at least 32 gigatons of carbon dioxide annually, with that number forecast to grow.
Professor Rich Pancost, co-author of the study, said "our work adds to the evidence for a very hot climate under potential end-of-century carbon dioxide levels".
The research has also revealed that annual land temperatures in Western Europe as well as New Zealand were actually higher millions of years ago than previously thought.
The next step for scientists is to examine whether life could have survived back then.
Dr Naafs, the research leader, said "did the tropics, for example, become ecological dead zones because temperatures in excess of 40 degrees were too high for most form of life to survive?"
"Some climate models suggest this, but we currently lack critical data."
- By Andrew Macfarlane