‘It was tikanga Māori’ – political reporter says Judith Collins made a 'misstep' over Waitangi speaking rights claim

Not allowing the leader of the National Party to speak at a Parliamentary pōwhiri at Waitangi yesterday was not sexist, says 1 NEWS political reporter Maiki Sherman.

Yesterday, National’s leader Judith Collins suggested that her not being allowed to speak at the marae in Waitangi was sexist.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was allowed to speak.

“It’s actually all about all women, wahine toa, who wish to be able to be able to have their say,” Collins said.

“And it’s really important – we’ve spent so much time talking about racism, let’s just think about sometimes, every girl gets a chance too.”

National MP Shane Reti also expressed his disappointment that Collins wasn’t allowed to speak.

“We must not forget the mana and power of women who house life,” Reti said.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Sherman said as a wahine Māori she didn’t feel it was Collins’ place as a wahine pākehā to be criticising tikanga Māori “which she knows nothing about”.

“It wasn’t sexist, it was tikanga Māori.

“I think it was a political misstep for her to criticise in that way and [to criticise] tikanga Māori.”