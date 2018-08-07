‘I think everyone should be involved, that’s my opinion’ – Joseph Parker speaks on Whanganui High School racism and sexism controversy

 

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Business
Employment

Bunnings Warehouse has today agreed to pay its New Zealand staff the living wage, in what is being described by union members as the "first major win" of a concerted campaign across the retail sector.

Retail workers at Bunnings Warehouse will now be paid $20.55 per hour - a base pay rise of $2 per hour, which at 40 hours per week amounts to $80 extra.

The pay rise for Bunnings' workers comes off the back of FIRST Union's "Worth It" living wage campaign.

FIRST Union Retail, Finance and Commerce Division Secretary Tali Williams says the pay rise sets a new precedent for other retail companies.

"This is a massive victory for retail workers in New Zealand. Bunnings has set a new bar for what retail workers deserve to be paid," Ms Williams said.

"This negotiated offer from Bunnings will change workers lives. It recognises the Living Wage is a necessity to ensure working people are thriving not struggling to survive."

"It's a major win, these 4000-odd workers are worth it and today validates that."

Members will vote on the pay offer over the coming weeks.

FIRST Union's Worth It campaign is fighting for its 12,500 members across the country working in the retail industry.

The campaign is described by FIRST Union as "aimed at transforming a large chunk of the working sector to better the lives of almost 20 per cent of the New Zealand workforce who are at risk of insecure and/or low-paid jobs." 

Bunnings Warehouse (file picture).
Bunnings Warehouse (file picture). Source: istock.com
New Zealand
Business
Employment
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Animals

Stumpy the one-legged kea and his mate Casper, whose decades-old head injury required him to live in captivity as well, have both unexpectedly died following a visit by the Department of Conservation to their enclosure in Darfield, Canterbury.

The elderly alpine parrots, who are believed to be 43 years old, had been looked after by Ron Stewart’s family for the past 41 years, he told Stuff.

But recently, DOC had taken steps to remove the birds so they could live out their remaining years in a larger enclosure, he said.

Last week, a vet arrived with a DOC ranger to weigh the endangered birds, and to take blood and feather samples. Less than 24 hours later, they were both dead.

"I told them again the birds would not be able to handle it," Mr Stewart’s daughter, Diana Stewart, told Stuff. "That’s when they basically pushed past us and headed towards the aviaries."

Over the next hour, the sounds coming from the enclosure were excruciating, the Stewarts said.

"The birds were screaming with pain," Mr Stewart explained. "I’ve never, ever heard a kea scream like that."

DOC has described the deaths as shocking, unintended and "deeply concerning".

The agency attempted to collect the birds yesterday so they could be sent away for a necropsy, but staff were instead kicked off the Stewart family’s property, Stuff reports.

Ron Stewart, who had looked after Casper and Stumpy since 1977, says he warned a health evaluation would cause too much stress. Source: Stuff
New Zealand
Animals