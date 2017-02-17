 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


‘They’re coming right to you’ – diver comes face-to-face with orca trio near Coromandel

share

Source:

radionz

A man diving off Rangipukea Island was shocked when confronted by three huge orcas on Sunday.
Source: radionz

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

2

New Zealand is a continent: Report explains the idea of 'Zealandia'


01:58
3
Many are still wearing clothes from Wednesday and are desperate to feed their pets.

Christchurch evacuees frustrated with mixed messages from Civil Defence

00:25
4
Donald Trump never looked less presidential than today. Moments like this characterised today's staggering address.

Watch: 'I want to find a friendly reporter, are you a friendly reporter?' - the moment Trump's presser turned to farce

00:17
5
Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling are in NZ filming Wrinkle in Time.

Watch: 'Oh my God, they're gorgeous!' Hollywood stars go bonkers over sheep being chased in NZ paddock

00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

02:53

Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

Dru Norriss filmed the fire's transition from smoky filmed daylight to an orange inferno.

01:23
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency.

01:40
The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ