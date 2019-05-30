‘These are solid rates of growth’ - Finance Minister says NZ remains well positioned, but admits global economy is slowing Jack Tame Q+A Presenter 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From New Zealand Jack Tame Politics Your playlist will load after this ad There is concern from economists that things are looking a little gloomy, but Grant Robertson said we continue to outstrip our major trading partners. Source: 1 NEWS More From New Zealand Jack Tame Politics