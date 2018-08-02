‘There are thousands of people in NZ who want to have these conversations’

Breakfast
Several groups say they plan to protest outside the event where Canadian far-right speakers will be tomorrow night.
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are believed to have arrived in the country yesterday.
The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race which prompted protests in Australia.
Auckland's Mayor banned them from council venues, and the location of the couple's Friday night event will be revealed to ticket holders tonight.
Some people have paid more than $700 to have dinner with the pair.
TVNZ 1's Sunday programme spoke exclusively to the pair - the interview will screen on Sunday at 7.30pm.
A man has been seriously injured after being hit in the head with a machete at a home north of Auckland yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on John Road, Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa, at around 10.20pm yesterday.
The man received injuries to his head and face following the assault.
A 48-year-old man has since been arrested, police said.
He will appear in the North Shore District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS the 31-year-old was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.
He is now listed as being in a serious condition.