‘There are thousands of people in NZ who want to have these conversations’

Several groups say they plan to protest outside the event where Canadian far-right speakers will be tomorrow night.

Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are believed to have arrived in the country yesterday.

The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race which prompted protests in Australia.

Auckland's Mayor banned them from council venues, and the location of the couple's Friday night event will be revealed to ticket holders tonight.

Some people have paid more than $700 to have dinner with the pair.