 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


‘There are no excuses’ – Judith Collins and Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The state housing waiting list is at record levels.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Katie Bradford

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:35
1

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

3
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

00:35
4
Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang, when he realised his mistake.

Watch: 'Don't jump!' 82kg Saint Bernard rescued from roof after adventure goes wrong

5
1 NEWS

Watch: NBA champ jumps off team float to drink fan's alcohol during Warriors' victory parade

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Battle to protect lucrative mānuka honey industry from international competitors to cost $5.5m

It's worth $180m but could double in 10 years with protection.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 