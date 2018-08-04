 

'Their views are not those that are shared by this country' – PM Jacinda Ardern addresses Canadian alt-right speakers

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

Ms Ardern flew back to Wellington today following six weeks of maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland

Over 10 fire trucks, including a hazardous materials unit, are at the scene following a large Auckland factory fire.

The fire, which started in a chemical oven at Douglas Manufacturing in Henderson today, was contained with six fire engines present.

There was no risk to surrounding buildings and no injuries were reported, a fire spokesperson told 1News.

A small amount of smoke could be detected from the roof with crews investigating the cause of this smoke.

There are now 10 fire appliances at the scene along with a HAZ unit and command unit. 

Fire generic
File picture. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Accidents
Auckland
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Two cases of indecent assault happened in the staff carpark of Waikato Hospital in Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

The first incident happened about 4pm and the second not long after.

The offender was a Caucasian about 16 years old, and he was about 183cm (6 foot) tall.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured long sleeve t-shirt, green pants and black gumboots.

Police are investigating the two incidents and are actively looking for the offender.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Waikato Hospital yesterday between 4:00pm to 6:30pm.

Information can be provided to Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police emergency scene
Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Crime and Justice