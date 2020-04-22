‘Thank you for keeping us safe’ - PM acknowledges cleaners for their work during Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanked cleaners today for their essential work as some workplaces prepare to re-open during Alert Level 3 next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Under Alert Level 3, some workplaces are able to re-open provided they are able to do so safely by not being in contact with the public and public health guidelines like hygiene are adhered to.

Ms Ardern said she’d been hearing about cleaners’ essential work throughout lockdown leading up to today.

“Such as from another essential business, a meat processor, crediting their cleaners as a core part of their success in continuing to move products throughout the country,” she said.

“From our courts who say their cleaning staff are their first line of defence in keeping our courts safe, often working extra shifts.”

She also acknowledged Rose from Ōtāhuhu Police Station who was working 13-hour days.

“Today, my thanks and appreciation goes to our cleaners,” she said.

“These are our essential workers, and I hope we continue to recognise them as that long after this pandemic has passed.