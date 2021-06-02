Ōtara's super volunteer who teaches children about bikes rewarded for efforts

A man giving bike lessons to kids in South Auckland has been rewarded for his tireless work.
Scott Tulua has been described by his ASB Good as Gold nominator as a "super volunteer" for the amazing work that he does in the community he’s so proud to be a part of.
Giving up his own time for what has become a full-time role, Tulua has been running a free bike refurbishing and donation service for the local kids & their families in Ōtara.
Working closely with the local school, Flatbush Primary, Tulua teaches the children valuable life skills – like how to repair bikes and ride bikes safely.
On top of the many bikes he gives away directly in the community, each week he also donates 5 bikes to the school to be given to students.
ASB has recognised Tulua as this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient with $3,000 towards his organisation Serving South Side and a further $7,000 so he and his family can take a well-deserved break away.