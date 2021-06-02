TODAY |

Ōtara's super volunteer who teaches children about bikes rewarded for efforts

Source:  1 NEWS

A man giving bike lessons to kids in South Auckland has been rewarded for his tireless work.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Scott teaches kids how to repair and ride bikes safely and gives away bikes to the community. Source: 1 NEWS

Scott Tulua has been described by his ASB Good as Gold nominator as a "super volunteer" for the amazing work that he does in the community he’s so proud to be a part of.

Giving up his own time for what has become a full-time role, Tulua has been running a free bike refurbishing and donation service for the local kids & their families in Ōtara.

Working closely with the local school, Flatbush Primary, Tulua teaches the children valuable life skills – like how to repair bikes and ride bikes safely.

On top of the many bikes he gives away directly in the community, each week he also donates 5 bikes to the school to be given to students.

ASB has recognised Tulua as this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient with $3,000 towards his organisation Serving South Side and a further $7,000 so he and his family can take a well-deserved break away.

New Zealand
Auckland
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Human bones found near Prince Harry and Meghan's home
2
Whakaari/White Island eruption hearing to be streamed around the world today
3
Four years of court battles over after Waiheke Island marina developer and campaigners settle
4
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
5
Devon Conway lights up Lord's with sensational century on debut for Black Caps
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40

Canterbury man, 108, receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Marsden Point oil refinery workers fear major job losses as shutdown looms
02:00

Signs looking good for bumper ski season in southern tourist towns

00:28

Growing number of Kiwis happy to get Covid-19 vaccine, Colmar Brunton poll finds