Ōtara's super volunteer who teaches children about bikes rewarded for efforts

A man giving bike lessons to kids in South Auckland has been rewarded for his tireless work.

Scott Tulua has been described by his ASB Good as Gold nominator as a "super volunteer" for the amazing work that he does in the community he’s so proud to be a part of.

Giving up his own time for what has become a full-time role, Tulua has been running a free bike refurbishing and donation service for the local kids & their families in Ōtara.

Working closely with the local school, Flatbush Primary, Tulua teaches the children valuable life skills – like how to repair bikes and ride bikes safely.

On top of the many bikes he gives away directly in the community, each week he also donates 5 bikes to the school to be given to students.