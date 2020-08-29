Ōtara mum, a healthy living convert, determined to live longer for her children

Ōtara mum Loretta Siale has been on a quest to change her lifestyle for her children’s sake after witnessing her late mother’s battle with diabetes.

Ms Siale said her mother's passing had got her thinking about her life and her kids.

"If there's anything that I can control in my life, then that is up to me to do and that's my obligation to my kids," she said.

It's a far cry from where she was 12 months ago, when she thought exercise took up too much time.

She credits some of the change in her life to the F45 gym franchise. Since launching in New Zealand three years ago, it's taken Pacific communities by storm.