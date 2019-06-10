TODAY |

Ōtara - the Auckland suburb working hard to change its reputation

Locals from the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara want to change the reputation of their community for being a violent place.

Home to more than 75,000 people, the area was labelled one of six town centres that was unsafe in a recent Auckland Council survey.

The South Auckland suburb has seen a dozen shootings in the last year, the most recent being a man shot dead as he walked away from a confrontation last month.

TVNZ1 Marae reporter Semiramis Holland visited the suburb to see what’s being done to change how the community is portrayed and how they’re combating violence.

Watch the full story above. 

    Locals from Ōtara, in the city’s south, want to change their reputation of being a violent community. Source: Marae
