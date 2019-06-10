Ōtara - the Auckland suburb working hard to change its reputation

Locals from the South Auckland suburb of Ōtara want to change the reputation of their community for being a violent place.

Home to more than 75,000 people, the area was labelled one of six town centres that was unsafe in a recent Auckland Council survey.

The South Auckland suburb has seen a dozen shootings in the last year, the most recent being a man shot dead as he walked away from a confrontation last month.

TVNZ1 Marae reporter Semiramis Holland visited the suburb to see what’s being done to change how the community is portrayed and how they’re combating violence.