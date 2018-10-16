‘Simon Bridges is a flawed individual’ – Jami-Lee Ross launches extraordinary tirade at National Party leader, makes donation allegations

As the National Party prepares to hold its caucus meeting, where the fate of renegade MP Jami-Lee Ross will be decided, 1 NEWS spoke to its MPs about a day of high drama.

Yesterday, leader Simon Bridges named Botany MP Mr Ross as the likely person behind the leak of his travel expenses.

Mr Ross in turn levelled a series of explosive accusations at Mr Bridges.

This is what National's MPs had to say about the matter:

Amy Adams: "[Jami-Lee Ross' tweets] were extraordinary. I don't think I've seen an MP come out and make those sorts of comments in my time as a parliamentarian."

Source: 1 NEWS

"I think there's certainly some questions that need to be asked. I think Simon has done an excellent job [at handling the situation] and he's got my full support."

Mark Mitchell: He "absolutely" has confidence in Simon Bridges' leadership, and "it was someone lashing out" in regards to Jami-Lee Ross' tweets. "it was a clear attack on the leader and that's not acceptable."

Mark Mitchell. Source: NZ Parliament.

He also said he contacted Mr Ross after he went on medical leave, and Mr Ross told him "he was focussed on his recovery".

Todd Muller: "[Simon Bridges] has managed a very complex and sensitive issue very well." He said Jami-Lee Ross' behaviour was "hugely disappointing".

"It's very raw when it's a colleague who has lashed out as he has." His personal view was Mr Ross could not remain in caucus.

Chris Penk: Would not comment on Jami-Lee Ross' actions, but said "that much is obvious" when asked about his support for Simon Bridges. "I'm a loyal and unified member of [the National Party] caucus."

Nikki Kaye when asked about Jami-Lee Ross' behaviour: "It's unacceptable and we'll obviously deal with that this morning."

Judith Collins: "I'm deeply disappointed and sad that Jami-Lee Ross behaved like that. I'm absolutely supporting the leader."

Louise Upston: "We've got an MP that's been going rogue and caucus has an important discussion today. Unity has been our strength and it will continue to be." She called the tweets "absolutely shocking".

Alfred Ngaro: "It's unfortunate that he's made [the tweets] and when it's out in the public it doesn't do anyone any good." He said he "100 per cent" has confidence in Simon Bridges. He said Mr Ross has always been "a good colleague and a good friend" and he was surprised by his actions.

Harete Hipango: "I have every confidence in the decision we make as a caucus and I have every confidence in our leader."

Source: 1 NEWS

Tim Macindoe: "Absolutely 100 per cent" had confidence in Simon Bridges' leadership and was "very disappointed: in Mr Ross' tweets.

"My advice to him would be think of his family, think of his future and to take responsibility for his actions."

Michael Woodhouse: "[Jami-Lee Ross] has some serious explaining to do." He said Simon Bridges "absolutely" should stay on as leader, "he has my 100 per cent support".

Nick Smith: Would not comment.

Maggie Barry: "Absolutely, I have full confidence in Simon Bridges as leader."