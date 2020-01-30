‘She’ll be right’ attitude part of NZ’s male drowning problem, as new figures released

Statistics from Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) reveal hundreds of males have died from water-related incidents over the past five years.



Figures show males are four times more likely to die in the water than females. This year's number is coming close to the previous two years where 15 people died in January 2017 and 2018.



In the five-year period ending 2019, the number of males who died in preventable water-related accidents was 325.



That’s compared to figures showing 78 females died over the same period.



Mr Mills says drowning is largely a male problem in New Zealand.



“There’s definitely an element of the Kiwi ‘she’ll be right’ attitude. Men who have done something safely once and think that means they will always be safe,” he says.



Last year, 66 males died in water-related activities compared with 12 women.



And although the number was almost 20 less than in 2018, the high number has stayed steady over the previous three years.



Over half a million dollars was spent by the agency last year on communicating the water safety message through media.



Despite the figures, Mr Mills says drowning numbers are down.



“Drownings are actually dropping when compared to population growth which has been quite dramatic over the last 20 years,” he says.



“The numbers have a propensity to jump around year on year, in relative terms the toll is declining against an almost 30 per cent population growth in the last 20 years and 15 per cent in the last 10 years," he says.