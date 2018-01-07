'Serious safety risks' – Thames-Coromandel Mayor urges people to stay away from coastal road

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie is urging people to stay away from State Highway 25 after it was severely damaged during wild weather this week that battered the North Island.

The road, also known as Thames Coast Road is currently closed to the public from Tararu to Manaia and the New Zealand Transport Agency is warning it may be closed for a considerable time.

"In many places seawalls have been damaged and whole sections of the road have been washed away," says NZTA system manager Karen Boyt.

In a video posted to the Thames-Coromandel District Council Facebook page, Mayor Sandra Goudie explains why the road has been closed, stating it is "a serious risk."

"Bit of a shame, but this is a major fix," Mayor Goudie expressed.

"This road is closed to the public and for good reason.

"There are serious safety risks here.

"Not just for the workers that have to try and fix this road but for anybody traversing this road because there are all these hidden cavities underneath the tarseal that people cannot see."

NZTA contractors set up a pilot vehicle convoy yesterday for residents only, which will run from Tararu through to Te Puru.

All other state highways and council roads around the Coromandel Peninsula are open.

Civil Defence officials, soldiers and the Red Cross also visited Coromandel communities yesterday to see what they need.