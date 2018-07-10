 

‘This is a serious matter’ – Winston Peters fires up against Jack Tame while railing against proposed sugar tax

Breakfast

Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.
CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Military personnels, rescue workers and volunteers head out from Tham Luang Nang Non cave after ambulances transported a group of boys rescued from the cave on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Thai cave rescue latest: Eight boys now 'safe and conscious' in hospital after four more rescued overnight


01:12
The third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Watch: Meghan and Harry on hand as William and Kate's third child Prince Louis is christened

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Thailand cave rescue: Four more boys rescued from cave on second day of operation

03:53
1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai.

Jubilation as four more boys freed from Thai cave but officials claim they 'can do even better' in rescuing final five


What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

03:53
00:18
Four more boys were rescued overnight after the first four emerged yesterday.

Watch: New video shows soldiers shielding stretcher around helicopter during Thai cave rescue

Four more boys stuck in a cave in northern Thailand for days have been rescued overnight.

Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.

08:27
More and more Kiwis are opting to volunteer as part of their OE – but one woman found her experience with orangutans disheartening.

When volun-tourism isn't all it's cracked up to be' - 'It was pretty much a zoo'

07:44
Marae sat down and talked to the Once Were Warriors author.

'What have I got to say to my critics? Nothing' – author Alan Duff on tough upbringing, writing Once Were Warriors, and clashing with a cameraman

Mr Duff told TVNZ1's Marae that after writing Once Were Warriors, he woke up and told his wife "I think I've made history".