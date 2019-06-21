Serial groper Jason Trembath back in prison

Serial groper Jason Trembath has been described as arrogant, as a breach of bail conditions has landed him back behind bars.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trembath was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison in 2019 after indecently assault several women in the Rotorua and Hawke’s Bay areas.

His victims included schoolgirls and women who were assaulted as they exercised in the streets.

The former age group representative cricketer and Hawke Cup player suffered meth, porn and gambling addictions during the time.

However he was released on parole earlier this year to a Rotorua property with conditions to not access any electronic device capable of accessing the internet.

In a parole board decision released to 1 NEWS, just nine days after his release, Trembath admitted to someone that he had bought a phone with internet data.

He was warned to get rid of it but was soon found to have created a Tinder profile and was communicating with women on the dating platform. The woman recognised him and reported him to authorities.

Trembath was recalled to prison in June for the breach and his parole officer believed the 32-year-old was using the device and profile as a way to groom victims by seeking intimate relationships.

Trembath’s lawyer Nicola Graham argued the evidence wasn’t strong enough and he was only using the profile for conversation. He admitted he found it hard to find work upon being released from prison and to occupy his time he wanted to talk to someone who did not know him.

In the decision, the Parole Board expressed concern at Trembath’s “arrogance”.

“Including through certain comments he made in his safety plan about being able to do what he wanted and when he wanted and that he would not get caught. “

The board believed they needed more information over suitable accommodation options and whether an intervention by a psychologist was necessary.